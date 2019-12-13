Yegor Sharangovich scores 3rd goal in NHL

Yegor Sharangovich scores the third goal in the NHL regular season, but New Jersey still loses. In a duel against Washington, the Belarusian made the score equal to 2:2 in the second period, but Ovechkin's precise goal brought the victory - 3:2. In total, the Belarusian spent 14 minutes 47 seconds on the ice and finished the game with zero in the "+/-" column.