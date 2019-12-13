3.43 RUB
Bronze medalist of Paralympics returns to Belarus
Minsk, meanwhile, welcomes our Paralympians, who have already won in their disciplines. 19-year-old Elizaveta Petrenko, a bronze medalist of Tokyo, returned home. According to the athlete, she is not satisfied with her results at the Games, because her personal record is higher than the result at the Games. However, the day before the competition, she accidentally twisted her leg in training. She had to be careful.
The first time Elizaveta was noticed at a competition in Staiki, at the age of 13, they called her to train professionally. Her parents were afraid to give their child up for sports. And the second time, when she received the offer again, but at the age of 15, she agreed and began training. From that moment on it took Lisa four years to become a medalist of the Tokyo Games.
We trained long and hard. My coach and I put a lot of work and patience into this medal. And I realized that I was ready for these competitions, I improved my results, and I was sure that I would win a medal already.
Yelizaveta has been in the national team since 2019. At her first Paralympics, she won a medal right away. The girl thinks it's a sign of growth. And this result gives her a motivation for conquering new peaks.
