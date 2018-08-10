PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Elvira German wins gold in 100 meters hurdles at European Championship in Berlin

Karina Taranda will perform in high jump.

