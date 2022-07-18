3.66 BYN
Evgeny Korolek win international cycling race Tour of Belarus
Yevgeny Korolek won the Tour of Belarus international cycling race, which was held on the roads of Brest and Grodno regions. This is the result of five stages. There were 43 participants in the Tour, including the best Belarusian cyclists, as well as representatives of Russian and Uzbek teams.