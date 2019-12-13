3.39 RUB
Euro 2020: how they get sick at the Dynamo stadium
The match between Italy and Spain aroused genuine interest among Belarusians. Dynamo Stadium was chosen by thousands of fans to cheer for their favorites. The fan zone is located right on the floor. Football fans sat on the lawn to watch the match.
About 1 500 people were allowed to pass in addition to those who came with a ticket. Priority is given to those who have a "Certificate of vaccination against coronavirus".
By the way, for the final of Euro 2020, which will be broadcast on July 11 at Dynamo Stadium, the limit of tickets for downloading is exhausted. So, the pass will be arranged according to the queue.
