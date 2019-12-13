Freestylers to perform at World Cup stages in Yaroslavl

Belarusian freestylers open the new year with stages of the World Cup in Yaroslavl. The start of such a level takes place for the first time. Competitions are scheduled for the weekend. On the last day of ski acrobats, a team tournament will also take place. In total, athletes from 10 countries participate. In addition to the Belarusians and Russians, there are Americans, Swiss, Canadians, and Australians. The live broadcast starts today on Belarus 5 at 7.30 pm.