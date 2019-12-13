Football infrastructure under President's control

In late July, the indoor football fields will appear in every regional center of Belarus. Now the work is being done at the construction site in Vitebsk, in all other cities the new football infrastructure is already available. These facilities will allow for a year-round training process and will not depend on weather conditions. In addition, they will provide the team with game practice, and without it there will be no increase in skills, admit the experts. In addition, 13 full-size fields are planned to be opened this year.