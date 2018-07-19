PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
UEFA club football returns to Belarus

Today, two clubs will hold their matches of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League. At 18:00 F.C. Dinamo Minsk is facing Derry City F.C. from Noethern Ireland. The match will be hosted at the newly renovated stadium Dinamo. The last time FC Dinamo Minsk played at the venue was in 2012. The first leg ended in an away victory for the Minsk team 2:0. TV Channel Belarus 5 will broadcast the match live at 17:55.

Next, Soligorsk Shakhter F.C. is taking on Connah's Quay Nomads from Wales. The match will kick off at 20:00. TV Channel Belarus 5 will broadcast it live.

