Gennady Savilov replaces Semen Shapiro as head of ice hockey federation

New chairman of the ice hockey federation of Belarus Gennady Savilov has voiced in an exclusive interview to the TV News Agency the following major tasks: return to the elite division of the World Cup and quota places in the hockey tournament of the Olympic Games in 2022 in Beijing.

Gennady Savilov was elected unanimously. He is 42 years old, previously he played for the national team of Belarus.

