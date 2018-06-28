3.39 RUB
Gennady Savilov replaces Semen Shapiro as head of ice hockey federation
New chairman of the ice hockey federation of Belarus Gennady Savilov has voiced in an exclusive interview to the TV News Agency the following major tasks: return to the elite division of the World Cup and quota places in the hockey tournament of the Olympic Games in 2022 in Beijing.
Gennady Savilov was elected unanimously. He is 42 years old, previously he played for the national team of Belarus.
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
