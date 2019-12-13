PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Head coach of Spain handball team makes replacements before match with Belarus

Jordi Ribera, head coach of the Spanish national handball team, made changes in his team before the match with the Belarusians in the main round of the European Championship. "Exa" player Yosu Gonyi and "Vive" player Daniel Duyshebaev have been sent to the reserve.

The match Belarus - Spain will begin at 20:15. Belarus 5 will broadcast it live.

