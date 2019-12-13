3.42 RUB
I. Boki becomes three-time champion of Paralympic Games in Tokyo
Victory news came again from the Paralympic Tokyo. Ihar Boki demonstrates stability and brings the third gold of the Games for the Belarusian team. On August 27, he performed in the distance of 400 meters in freestyle had nobody equal in the decisive stage. This is his 14th Paralympic gold medal! And judging by the shape and the athlete's mood it won't be the last one.
On Sunday we will be cheering for our swimmers on the distance of 50-meters freestyle. Belarus currently ranks 11th in the medal standings.
