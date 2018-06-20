Second European Games to showcase Belarus

The stadium Dinamo will be the main venue of the Second European Games that will kick off in exactly one year and one day.

The Games will be an excellent opportunity t showcase Belarus to Europe and the rest of the world. Preparations for the sports forum are currently in full swing, and today the tournament’s executives and managers presented their progress report to the representatives of the coordinating commission of the European Olympic committees.

The sports officials were pleased with the speed of the preparations and noted that even in the last three weeks a lot has been done.

At the same time, they drew attention to the necessity to promote Belarus as a tourist destination. Today, one of the main tasks facing the country is to attract as many tourists as possible.