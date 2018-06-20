3.42 RUB
Second European Games to showcase Belarus
The stadium Dinamo will be the main venue of the Second European Games that will kick off in exactly one year and one day.
The Games will be an excellent opportunity t showcase Belarus to Europe and the rest of the world. Preparations for the sports forum are currently in full swing, and today the tournament’s executives and managers presented their progress report to the representatives of the coordinating commission of the European Olympic committees.
The sports officials were pleased with the speed of the preparations and noted that even in the last three weeks a lot has been done.
At the same time, they drew attention to the necessity to promote Belarus as a tourist destination. Today, one of the main tasks facing the country is to attract as many tourists as possible.
The executive director of the European Games Simon Clegg also noted that in about a couple of days the coordinating commission will attend the opening ceremony at the legendary Dinamo stadium. The executive director added that it is important that the Belarusian people love sports and sport has an important place in the life of the country.
