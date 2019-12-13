3.39 RUB
Ilya Ivashka makes to 1/8 finals of Wimbledon tennis tournament
In the match of the 1/16 finals of Wimbledon Ilya Ivashka, the 79th number in the world rating, beat the 78th racket of the world Jordan Thompson of Australia 6:4, 6:4, 6:4 in three sets. Ilya's next opponent in the duel for the quarterfinals will be No. 9 of the planet's table, Italian Matteo Berettini. The meeting will take place tomorrow, July 5, approximately at 15:00.
