Ilya Ivashka wins tournament in Ortisei

Belarusian tennis player Ilya Ivashka won the Challenger series tournament in the Italian Ortisei. Its prize fund is almost 45 thousand dollars. In the final, the second racket of our country in three sets outplayed the Frenchman Antoine Hoang. The fight turned out to be worthy of the main match of the tournament. The opponents spent 2 hours and 20 minutes on the court and played three sets. The heat and tension is evidenced by the fact that everything was decided in a tie-break, where the Belarusian celebrated the victory. On Monday, Ivashka will rise to 107th line in the updated ATP rankings. The end of the season is going well for our tennis player. In October, Ivashka won a similar tournament in Istanbul.