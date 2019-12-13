3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ilya Ivashka wins tournament in Ortisei
Belarusian tennis player Ilya Ivashka won the Challenger series tournament in the Italian Ortisei. Its prize fund is almost 45 thousand dollars. In the final, the second racket of our country in three sets outplayed the Frenchman Antoine Hoang. The fight turned out to be worthy of the main match of the tournament. The opponents spent 2 hours and 20 minutes on the court and played three sets. The heat and tension is evidenced by the fact that everything was decided in a tie-break, where the Belarusian celebrated the victory. On Monday, Ivashka will rise to 107th line in the updated ATP rankings. The end of the season is going well for our tennis player. In October, Ivashka won a similar tournament in Istanbul.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All