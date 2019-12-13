PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ilya Ivashka reaches 2nd round of ATP tournament in Paris

Ilya Ivashka started with a victory at the ATP Tour Masters in Paris. The Belarusian, occupying the 46th line of the world ranking, beat 44th world racket, Spaniard Albert Ramos, in two sets - 6-3, 7-6. Ilya's next opponent will be Daniil Medvedev. The Russian tennis player is the current winner of this tournament.

