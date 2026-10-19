International Modern Pentathlon Federation Denies Lithuania the Right to Host World Cup Stage

The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) has stripped Lithuania of its right to host a 2027 World Cup stage due to restrictions imposed on Russian and Belarusian athletes, RIA Novosti reports.

According to Sportas24, the event was scheduled to take place in Kaunas from April 13–17. The decision to cancel the stage was made by the UIPM Executive Board, prompting the Lithuanian federation to request formal written notification. The organization reiterated its stance regarding the exclusion of Russians and Belarusians from competitions held in the country.

"At first, there was anger and disappointment, as preparatory work was already well underway and we had signed several contracts with suppliers. However, the news did not come as a surprise—we had been receiving persistent inquiries from UIPM leadership regarding how we intended to handle the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes," stated Justinas Kinderis, President of the Lithuanian Modern Pentathlon Federation.

A statement from the Lithuanian federation notes that a letter signed by UIPM President Rob Stull explains the decision by citing recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the need to ensure that Russians and Belarusians have equal opportunities to participate in the qualification process for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Kinderis also expressed concern that Lithuania could lose the right to host events in Kaunas in 2028, specifically a World Cup stage and the Youth and Junior World Championships.

National federations have until October 25 to submit bids to host the stage in place of Kaunas. If no replacement host is found, the UIPM is considering reducing the number of World Cup stages next year from four to three.

Photo: RIA Novosti