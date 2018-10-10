3.42 RUB
Ivan Brynza takes silver at Summer Youth Olympic Games. Congratulations!
Belarusian athletes win the second medal of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. Following the gold of judoist Artyom Kolosov, the silver award was won by captain of our team Ivan Brynza. The Belarusian showed the second result in junior men’s single sculls.
Athletes aged 15 to 18 take part in the Youth Olympic Games.
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Development of new forms and methods of countering modern threats discussed in Minsk
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
