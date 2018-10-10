PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ivan Brynza takes silver at Summer Youth Olympic Games. Congratulations!

Belarusian athletes win the second medal of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. Following the gold of judoist Artyom Kolosov, the silver award was won by captain of our team Ivan Brynza. The Belarusian showed the second result in junior men’s single sculls.

Athletes aged 15 to 18 take part in the Youth Olympic Games.

