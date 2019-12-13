PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Changing the schedule of matches: Belarusian derby Azarenka - Sasnovich will be held later

Weather makes changes to the schedule of matches at the tennis tournament in Berlin.

On June 20, because of rain the start of matches was delayed. The long-awaited Belarusian Victoria Azarenka - Aliaksandra Sasnovich derby is still ahead. By this time Aryna Sabalenka had played her match and defeated Vera Zvonareva 6:3, 6:2.

