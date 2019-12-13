Famous Lithuanian figure skaters deprived of state awards for participation in Russian show

Sports are out of politics, but not for the Lithuanian authorities. Famous figure skaters Margarita Drobyazko and Povilas Vanagas were deprived of state awards by order of President Nauseda. The reason was the participation of the athletes in Tatyana Navka's ice show in Sochi. Drobyazko and Vanagas had previously won medals at the World and European Championships, as well as Grand Prix stages, representing Lithuania in the sport dances. However, according to Nauseda, the duo has crossed out the merits for their country "by a cynical act of participation in a commercial event in Sochi". Moreover, Margarita Drobiazko is threatened with being stripped of her Lithuanian citizenship. Nauseda stated the need for changes in the law that would allow this to happen.