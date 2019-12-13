Carlos Alos Ferrer officially takes charge of Belarusian national soccer team

Big appointment in game number 1. The national soccer team of Belarus will bew headed by Spanish specialist Carlos Alos Ferrer. The official introduction of the new head coach of the national team took place today at the House of Football. The agreement is valid until the end of 2024 with a possible extension for one season in case of fulfillment of the set objectives.

Three defeats (albeit sometimes undeserved) and only one victory in the game against Kosovo at the start of qualification for the European Championship - 2024 predetermined the reshuffle at the post of the head coach of the national team of Belarus: Georgi Kondratiev left the post. We have been waiting for more than a month to find out who will succeed Kondratiev. And the name of the new coach was officially announced today. Head of the Federation Nikolai Sherstnev presented Carlos Alos Ferrer at the House of Football. The Spaniard is 48 years old, the coach took the decision to lead the national team of our country easily, immediately attracting the journalists at the big press conference.