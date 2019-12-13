3.41 RUB
Rhythmic Gymnastics - Belarusians won nine medals at World Cup home stage
Nine medals were won by the Belarusian graces at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup stage which ended in Minsk. The main star of the final day was Alina Gornosko - she won three gold medals at once! The Belarusian rhythmic gymnastics team did not remain without a medal - our athletes won the bronze medal in the five-ball routine.
Such results of our graces inspire great hope less than a month before the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
