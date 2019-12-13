PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Y. Sharangovich's club wins

New Jersey Devils secured their third NHL win of the season, beating the New York Islanders 2-0 on their ice. Forward of the devils Yegor Sharangovich spent 16 minutes and 24 seconds on the ice. Goalkeeper of "New Jersey" Scott Wedgwood was recognized as the star of the match. The goalkeeper saved 28 shots and made a shutout.

