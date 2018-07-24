3.42 RUB
Football fan from Vitebsk collects about 500 memorabilia items
A football fan from Vitebsk has put together a collection of about 500 memorabilia items dedicated to football, including T-shirts with autographs, tickets for matches, and photos of famous players. For six years now, the girl has traveled to dozens of countries. The World Cup in Russia has a special place in her collection.
Some of the items are exhibited in the Vitebsk Regional Museum of Local History.
