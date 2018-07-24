PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Football fan from Vitebsk collects about 500 memorabilia items

A football fan from Vitebsk has put together a collection of about 500 memorabilia items dedicated to football, including T-shirts with autographs, tickets for matches, and photos of famous players. For six years now, the girl has traveled to dozens of countries. The World Cup in Russia has a special place in her collection.

Some of the items are exhibited in the Vitebsk Regional Museum of Local History.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All