Commission of International Biathlon Union gives assessment to Raubichi

The Republican Center for Olympic Training in Winter Sports Raubichi will be fully ready to host the European Biathlon Championship. Such an assessment is given by the inspection commission of the International Biathlon Union, which is paying a visit to Belarus. The program of the visit includes discussion of logistics, living conditions of participants, transport, safety, work of the press service, and meetings with representatives of the Belarusian federation of biathlon and organizations that will be involved in the conduct of the competition.