Raubichi to host II stage of Commonwealth Biathlon Cup
One of the best complexes for summer biathlon in the world! Raubichi is again hosting international competitions. Belarusians and Russians will fight for the "Commonwealth Cup". It is our countries that have been subjected to sanctions - politics has been firmly rooted in the sport and deprived it of its main unifying function.
The congress of the International Biathlon Union is taking place in Austria these days. The bans may be extended. But it will have no effect on the "Commonwealth Cup". Summer and winter stages are already formed, the prize fund is approved, so the holiday will definitely take place.
