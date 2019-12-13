Kurochkina takes gold at European wrestling championship

The second gold of the continental forum was brought to Belarus by Irina Kurochkina, competing in the weight category up to 57 kg. Today the Belarusian athlete defeated Bulgaria's Evelina Nikolova. The result of the final is 7:2 in favor of the Belarusian.

For Kurochkina, the top medal has already become her third at the European Championships after her successes in 2018 and 2021. In addition, Irina's asset includes victories at the World Cup and the European Games in Minsk, as well as awards from the World Championships and Olympic Games. Representatives of our team have a view on two more medals: Veronika Ivanova (up to 62 kg) and Viktoria Radkova (up to 72 kg) will compete for bronze later.