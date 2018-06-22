Legendary stadium Dinamo officially opens after reconstruction

By Elena Gorelchik: The legendary Dinamo stadium officially opened after reconstruction. The task facing Belarusian builders was to preserve the historical facade by making a modern, comfortable and functional stadium, and they completed it perfectly. Today, the stadium is preparing for a test tournament. On 21 June, Thursday, a match between Belarusian football clubs against the united team of Minsk and Brest Dinamo, took place. The date is not random. Exactly one year later, the stadium will host the opening ceremony of the Second European games.

The opening ceremony itself turned out to be short, but dynamic. President Alexander Lukashenko remembered the history of Dinamo and noted that its current image was created thanks to the efforts of the Belarusian builders and architects. The President also stressed that when united the Belarusian people can solve even the most difficult task. Next, the match took place, and the united team of Minsk and Brest Dinamo won 4:3.