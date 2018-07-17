3.39 RUB
Football legend Diego Marandona comes to Belarus to manage his new team
By Andrei Kozlov: Today, Belarus is welcoming the football legend Diego Maradona. In accordance with his contract, Diego Maradona assumes the post of Chairman of the Board of the club Dynamo Brest right after the FIFA World Cup. The contract was signed for 3 years.
During his coaching career, Maradona has always been a great motivator and managed the Argentina national team when they reached the quarterfinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
"When they offered me this job at Dynamo, I saw that this was a serious project. I did not doubt a second. If I finish my career in Brest, I will probably stay here. We dream a lot here. And we have to learn a lot. Today I'm just glad to be at this presentation. Everyone who is here today deserves it."
At the press conference, Maradona spoke about his poor childhood and he said he dreams of a photo with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.
A number of important announcements were made as well. The news was confirmed that a big football stadium will be built in Brest. The construction of a hotel and a commercial business complex is planned as well. Also, the Diego Maradona football academy will open, and the selection here will be held including in foreign countries.
"I like what I do. Football has always been and is in my heart. I want Dynamo Brest to play like the Italian Napoli during my playing career. I want to make the club respectable and great."
