Athletics tournament to be broadcast on Belarus-5 today

The 5th stage of the Diamond League will be held today. The Norwegian Oslo will host the competition. Our country will be represented by lance thrower Tatiana Kholodovich, and high-jumper Dmitry Nabokov. The broadcast on the sports channel will start at 21.00.

