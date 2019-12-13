3.42 RUB
National sportswear brand opens store in Minsk
The dreams of ordinary Belarusian fans have finally come true. If previously it was almost impossible to buy the official outfit, which our athletes wear at international competitions, now everyone has such an opportunity. The first store of the national brand of sportswear IROS was solemnly opened in Minsk.
This exact outfit was worn by the Belarusian athletes at the Olympic Games in Beijing. So, the athletes have already had time to appreciate in practice the comfort, convenience, practicality, and design. The brand has presented three collections so far, including those with national symbols. The assortment will be expanded in the future. The prices are democratic. Alina Gornosko, the bronze medalist of the Tokyo Olympics, became the ambassador of the brand.
The slogan of the national brand corresponds to its philosophy - "Catch the Moment!"
