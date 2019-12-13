Maksim Nedasekau arrives in Belarus

Return of the bronze medalist of the Olympic Games! Maksim Nedasekau was met at the National Airport Minsk this morning. There were fans of our athlete and all Belarusian sports, real patriots in the VIP hall of the air harbor. They brought lowers, posters, chants.



Maksim Nedasekau and his team flew to Belarus with a slight delay. Tokyo-Istanbul-Minsk route took a long time. Maksim left the airport to the sounds of a military band. The sportsman showed the result of 2 meters 37 centimeters, setting a national record. Gianmarko Tamberi from Italy and Mutaz Barshim from Qatar showed the same result. They both won the Olympic gold medal, beating the Belarusian only in the number of attempts.



Maksim will communicate with the press during the week.

