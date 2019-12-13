Commemorative plaque in honor of Renald Knysh put up in Grodno

A Commemorative plaque of the honored coach of the Soviet Union in artistic gymnastics Renald Knysh appeared in Grodno. He lived in house № 4 on Kirov Street from 1944 to 1971. The unique coach became the first Belarusian who trained two Olympic champions at once - Elena Volchetskaya and Olga Korbut. The coach wrote his name in the sport of records by virtue of creation of approximately 30 new elements in the world of artistic gymnastics. He continued to work in Grodno till the end of his life, trained young athletes, tried to make a contribution to the development of the Belarusian school of gymnastics.



Renald Knysh also had a distinguished record as a creative personality. He wrote heartfelt poems and was the author of theoretical textbooks on gymnastics.



