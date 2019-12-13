Less than 24 hours remain until long-awaited Olympics in Tokyo

Because of the pandemic, the Summer Games were postponed by a year, and therefore all the athletes and the organizing committee had been preparing for the competition for five years instead of the usual four. By the way, even now COVID causes a lot of problems. So, the virus was already confirmed in 91 people connected with the start. Today it turned out that a skateboarder from the Netherlands and a table tennis player from the Czech Republic will not participate in the competition because of a positive test. Last night a team of Belteleradiocompany arrived in Japan.

The authorities' ban on fans has not reduced the interest of some Japanese to the Games. They comply with anti-СOVID rules and take vaccinations so as not to be afraid to be involved in the Olympics. By the way, in Japan about 23% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Only 26 Games events will be held with fans; the remaining 724 will be held with empty stands. There is a possibility that if infection rates improve, people could be allowed into the stadiums. However, at the moment, COVID-19 infection rates in the capital have reached a six-month high of more than 1,800 people a day.

Toshio Nakagawa, head of the Japan Medical Association:What we were worried about is happening now. "The increase in cases was expected whether there would have been the Olympics or not, and we fear that there will still be an explosive increase in the number of cases regardless of the Olympics. And that's with unprecedented security measures."