PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Meshkov Brest loses to Elverum in Handball Champions League

The Meshkov Brest players feel ashamed after yesterday's defeat to Elverum in the Champions League. The Belarusians tried to score their first points in the home match of the 6th round, but failed - 27:30.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All