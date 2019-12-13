International Ice Hockey Federation not to terminate agreement on holding championship in Minsk and Riga

General Secretary of the International Ice Hockey Federation Horst Lichtner commented on calls to take away 2021 World Cup from Belarus. The Federation is not going to terminate the treaty on political demands. We will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed in this way, he noted. Lichtner called illegal "the demands of a political signal on the part of politicians who cannot find a solution on their own". The Secretary General is convinced that if the country returns to a normal lifestyle, it will be a fantastic World Championship in Riga and Minsk.