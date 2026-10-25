Middle East Situation Forces Dakar to Skip Saudi Arabia Next Year

The organizers of the Dakar rally-raid have decided not to hold the event in Saudi Arabia in 2027. This is reported by TASS citing the press service of the competition.

The corresponding decision was taken because of the situation in the Middle East. The new venue will be announced later. The tournament will return to Saudi Arabia in 2028.

“Since 2020 Saudi Arabia has hosted the Dakar seven times in a row, inviting participants from all over the world to routes demonstrating the kingdom’s amazing geographical diversity. These competitions have made Saudi Arabia an integral part of the Dakar community and have established a strong, long-term strategic partnership. All interested organizations confirm their commitment to continuing cooperation, developing motorsport in the kingdom and providing outstanding experiences for participants, teams and fans,” the statement says.

The Dakar Rally was due to take place from 1 to 15 January 2027. Since 2020 the event has been held in Saudi Arabia.