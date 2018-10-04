Minsk to host 45th World Chess Olympiad

Minsk will host the 45th World Chess Olympiad of 2022. This hot news has just come fr om Georgia, wh ere the General Assembly of the International Chess Federation takes place. In addition to Belarus, Korea and Tunisia claimed to host the tournament. Our country has applied for the largest international chess tournament in April. Today, chairman of the Belarusian Chess Federation Anastasia Sorokina was elected vice-president of the International Chess Federation.