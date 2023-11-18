Minsk Rhythmic Gymnastics Palace hosts tournament in memory of Larisa Godieva

These days Minsk Palace of Rhythmic Gymnastics is hosting the tournament in memory of honored coach of the Soviet Union Larisa Godieva. 15 medal events will be held for two days. More than two hundred graces will take part at the competition. The teams from all regions of Belarus are represented, as well as teams from four regions of Russia. The day before, the girls from 7 to 10 competed, and today the teen athletes are on the carpet.

Marina Goncharova, the chief judge of the tournament:

Athletes must make mistakes, because they learn from these mistakes. It is very good that there is such a level of children's tournament.