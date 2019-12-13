3.42 RUB
Dynamo Minsk achieves 3rd victory
The 3rd victory in a row was achieved by Dynamo Minsk in the regular season of the Continental Hockey League. Yesterday, it defeated Dynamo Riga having scored 6 goals.
Falkovsky opened the score in this match. Dynamo Minsk holds the 5th place in the Western Conference of the CHL. Tomorrow there will be a match against Dynamo Moscow. And on January 11, our hockey players will oppose Metallurgist Magnitogorsk.
