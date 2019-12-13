PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Dinamo Minsk wins over Admiral in CHL

Dinamo Minsk, trained by Craig Woodcroft, won over Admiral in the CHL match. The score is 3-2. Graovac and Strömwall scored twice. The team occupies the 3rd place in the Western Conference at this moment.

