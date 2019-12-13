Mironchik-Ivanova on podium of Diamond League

Long jumper Anastasiya Mironchik-Ivanova took the third place at the stage of the Diamond League in Oslo. In her best attempt she reached 6 m 58 cm. It was not enough for the Olympic qualification, but Mironchik-Ivanova is qualified for Tokyo, according to the ranking. Tatiana Kholodovich from Belarus also competed in the javelin throw. Unfortunately, she was not among the medalists and took the fifth place in the final protocol.