EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarus to play versus Bulgaria at European Volleyball Championship

On September 9, the Belarusian men's volleyball team will play the final match of the group stage at the European Championship. The opponents will be the Bulgarian team. The winner of the duel guarantees gets to the knockout round. The match will be broadcast live on Belarus 5 at 17:30.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All