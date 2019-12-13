3.41 RUB
Belarus to play versus Bulgaria at European Volleyball Championship
On September 9, the Belarusian men's volleyball team will play the final match of the group stage at the European Championship. The opponents will be the Bulgarian team. The winner of the duel guarantees gets to the knockout round. The match will be broadcast live on Belarus 5 at 17:30.
