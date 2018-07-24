PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Tank Biathlon draw takes place at Alabino training ground near Moscow

A draw for the Tank Biathlon took place at the Alabino training ground near Moscow. Belarus has No.4. Belarus starts its competition on Sunday. The representatives of Syria and Tajikistan will also compete. The official opening of the International Army Games will be held on Saturday, 28 July.

This year, Belarus will host one of the stages of the Army Games. Participants of the contest Sniper's Frontier are already coming to the country. The competition will be held at the training ground near Brest.

