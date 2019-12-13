Belarusians to play with Latvians in preliminary qualification for Basketball World Cup 2023

The Belarusian men's national basketball team continues its way to the main qualifying round for the World Cup. In order to do so, they must overcome the second phase. The Belarusians have successfully passed the first stage and are now in the same group, D, with the teams of Latvia and Romania. Belarus will have to play two games with each team. In the last match Belarus beat the Romanians - 77:72. Today Rostislav Vergun's players will try to take revenge on the Latvian national team, the leaders of the group. The live broadcast will start on TV channel Belarus 5 at 19:20. The two best national teams will step into the next stage of qualification.