PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarusian Athletics Championships to finish today at Dinamo Stadium

Today, the schedule of Day 2 at the Belarusian Athletics Championships includes the javelin throw, hammer throw, heptathlon, decathlon, as well as the 4x400m relay for both men and women.

TV Channel Belarus 5 will air the recorded version of the competition at 22:15. Next, the Belarusian athletes will take part in the 2018 European Athletics Championships.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All