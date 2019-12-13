3.42 RUB
Belarusian Athletics Championship starts at Dynamo Stadium
This is the last attempt to get to the Tokyo Olympics. The second day of the Belarusian athletics Сhampionship gives an opportunity to fulfill the qualification standard. The morning session is now underway, the finals are scheduled. Lyudmila Lyakhovich from Grodno Region and the representative of Minsk team Sergey Kravchenya were among the first champions.
