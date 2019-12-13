PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarusian Athletics Championship starts at Dynamo Stadium

This is the last attempt to get to the Tokyo Olympics. The second day of the Belarusian athletics Сhampionship gives an opportunity to fulfill the qualification standard. The morning session is now underway, the finals are scheduled. Lyudmila Lyakhovich from Grodno Region and the representative of Minsk team Sergey Kravchenya were among the first champions.

