US Open defines all pairs of round of 32

The US Open has defined all the pairs of the round of 32. Maria Sharapova has knocked out Romanian Sorana Cirstea, 6:2, 7:5. The Dane has lost to Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko, 4:6, 2:6.

Today at 19.00 Victoria Azarenka will fight with last year's American winner Sloane Stephens. Tomorrow Aryna Sabalenka will play with Czech Petra Kvitova, Alexandra Sasnovich - with Japanese Naomi Osaka.

