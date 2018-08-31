3.42 RUB
US Open defines all pairs of round of 32
The US Open has defined all the pairs of the round of 32. Maria Sharapova has knocked out Romanian Sorana Cirstea, 6:2, 7:5. The Dane has lost to Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko, 4:6, 2:6.
Today at 19.00 Victoria Azarenka will fight with last year's American winner Sloane Stephens. Tomorrow Aryna Sabalenka will play with Czech Petra Kvitova, Alexandra Sasnovich - with Japanese Naomi Osaka.
