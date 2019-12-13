PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Victory news from the biathlon tracks

The Belarusian athletes won all three races in the Russian Biathlon Union Cup leaving the superstars behind. Following two top medals by Anton Smolski, our Nikita Labastau climbed onto the first step of the podium in the mega mass start today.

