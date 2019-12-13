One more award in medal box of our Olympics team in Tokyo guaranteed

Our team is guaranteed to have one more medal - at least a silver, but we hope for the gold. Women's wrestling is in the center of attention. Irina Kurochkina, current European Champion, reached the final of the competitions in the weight category of up to 57 kg. Irina defeated Ansha Ansha from India, Russian Valeria Koblova and in the semi-final she was stronger than Evelina Nikolova from Bulgaria.