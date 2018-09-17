Olga Nazarova becomes member of technical committee of International Biathlon Union

Over the entire sovereign history of our country, she became the second representative from Belarus in this influential structure. The IBU technical committee includes 11 participants, Nazarova is the only woman among them.

The IBU Technical Committee is one of the main structures of the world biathlon, which determines the competition policy, rules and other important nuances. After Nazarova joins the committee, she can promote the interests of our country in international structures, for example, in attracting competitions of the highest level to Raubichi.