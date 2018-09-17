PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Olga Nazarova becomes member of technical committee of International Biathlon Union

Over the entire sovereign history of our country, she became the second representative from Belarus in this influential structure. The IBU technical committee includes 11 participants, Nazarova is the only woman among them.

The IBU Technical Committee is one of the main structures of the world biathlon, which determines the competition policy, rules and other important nuances. After Nazarova joins the committee, she can promote the interests of our country in international structures, for example, in attracting competitions of the highest level to Raubichi.

Watch Olga Nazarova’s interview to our channel in The Main Air next Sunday.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All